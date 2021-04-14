GCU empowers students in decision making

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GCU has significantly increased the role of its students in the University's process of decision-making by providing them with an opportunity for attending official meetings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :GCU has significantly increased the role of its students in the University's process of decision-making by providing them with an opportunity for attending official meetings.

Representatives of various societies of the University will also be given an opportunity to provide feedback on University's administrative and academic matters.

According to Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of GCU, "Students are our main stakeholders in the University's affairs. It is unfortunate we do not involve them enough in decision-making. Students' presence in official meetings not only gives us their perspectives on the policies but it also builds their capacity as future leaders of our country".

Another element of this student-centric approach was that the University adopts a policy of taking course and teaching feedback from the students three times in a semester.

Prof Zaidi said, "Now students will help the university to improve the quality of learning.

Their feedback will provide the course instructors, and academic and administrative management with insights into the teaching and learning outcomes, and methods of imparting knowledge. This exercise guarantees our students the best possible learning environment at GCU."He said, "The early course feedback will help us to know whether students have received course material and understood the policies related to rubrics, assessment and plagiarism."The mid-semester review was beneficial to both students and the faculty. It will help the faculty to review their teaching and student engagement strategies. "Our students will feel more empowered to help design their own learning processes. Recent research shows, due to mid-semester evaluation, learning processes markedly improve during the semester", said Zaidi. The end-semester feedback at the end also helps the university to make informed decisions about the offering of a course and performance of a teacher.