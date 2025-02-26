Open Menu

GCU Faisalabad Delegation Visits Parliament House

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 09:31 PM

A 45-member delegation from Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, comprising students and faculty members, visited Parliament House on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A 45-member delegation from Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, comprising students and faculty members, visited Parliament House on Wednesday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials, who provided them with insights into parliamentary affairs.

They were given a tour of the Senate Museum, where they received a detailed briefing on the history and evolution of Pakistan’s parliamentary system.

A documentary showcasing the Senate’s formation, historic decisions, and parliamentary traditions was also screened.

Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s parliamentary history, the legislative process, and the role of the Senate.

During the visit, students actively participated in an interactive session, asking various questions about Senate affairs and parliamentary proceedings, which were addressed in detail by the officials.

