GCU holds blood camp for thalassemia patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Blood Donor Society (BDS) of Government College University (GCU) conducted a two-day camp to collect blood donations for thalassemia and cancer patients.

The two-day blood camp is being held with the Fatimid Foundation during which students and faculty donated blood.

Over 200 pints of blood were collected for children suffering from thalassemia and cancer.

Vice Chancellor GCU, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also donated blood at the camp to inspire others to follow suit.

The Vice-Chancellor said GCU Blood Donor Society every year donate over 1600 units of blood to patients in need.

"This year's camp once again demonstrated the university's commitment to making a positive impact in the community," he added.

Students who participated in the blood drive emphasized the importance of blood donation, and the positive impact it has on the health of donors.

"By reducing the risk of heart attack, cancer, and improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels, blood donation is a selfless act that saves lives and benefits the donor," they said.