GCU holds breast cancer awareness walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday held walk in the campus to raise awareness and eliminate social stigma attached to the breast cancer.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah led the walk which was organized in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Iram Sohail said that it's very unfortunate talented female students who came from small towns to Lahore for education had very limited knowledge or no knowledge about their health related issues.

"It's considered a taboo for girls in these areas to talk about their health issues," she said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah said that GCU organized many health awareness events throughout the year to empower its students, especially female students, with the knowledge about their health issues and techniques to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

Later, awareness pamphlets and brochures were also distributed among students to educate them about the symptoms of the diseases, early detection methods, and treatment for the breast carcinoma.