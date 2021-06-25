UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Holds Dars-e-Quran On Rights Of Parents

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

GCU holds Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday held Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents in Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday held Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents in Islam.

Addressing the students, Prof. Hafiz Muhammad Azmat said islam places great importance on the rights of parents and the respect they deserve from their children. He told students to be kind to their parents, always show respect, behave in a way that doesn't displease them, be obedient as long as it doesn't contradict Quran and Sunnah.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Asghar Zaidi believed that besides awareness, the state must also ensure the protection of rights of parents/ elderly persons. He said that GCU has revived its tradition of Dars-e-Quran every Friday for the character-building of its students. He said that the topic was very close to his heart as he had been doing research on welfare of senior citizens all his life.

It is pertinent to mention here the research carried out by Prof Asghar Zaidi has also led to legislation on the welfare of senior citizens/parents in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore GCU All From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II recommends p ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 13 illegal labs ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

12 minutes ago

PU faculty member honoured

12 minutes ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Says Events Like Black Sea ..

12 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehm ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.