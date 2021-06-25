GCU holds Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday held Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents in Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday held Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents in Islam.

Addressing the students, Prof. Hafiz Muhammad Azmat said islam places great importance on the rights of parents and the respect they deserve from their children. He told students to be kind to their parents, always show respect, behave in a way that doesn't displease them, be obedient as long as it doesn't contradict Quran and Sunnah.

Asghar Zaidi believed that besides awareness, the state must also ensure the protection of rights of parents/ elderly persons. He said that GCU has revived its tradition of Dars-e-Quran every Friday for the character-building of its students. He said that the topic was very close to his heart as he had been doing research on welfare of senior citizens all his life.

It is pertinent to mention here the research carried out by Prof Asghar Zaidi has also led to legislation on the welfare of senior citizens/parents in Pakistan.