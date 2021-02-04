GCU holds Kashmir solidarity seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) on Thursday held a seminar to highlight the fascist oppression let loose by the Indian armed forces against innocent Kashmiris whose only sin is to demand right to self determination.

The seminar was held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the glibe on February 5 (Tomorrow). The seminar, organized by the GCU Kashmir Society, was followed by an on-campus solidarity walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a poster exhibition on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mian Iqbal Salahuddin, an illustrious Pakistani socialite, philanthropist and maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal, was the chief guest. the seminar was marked by fiery speeches of the University's orators and an urdu play highlighting the struggle of Kashmiris for independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Iqbal Salahuddin said that the politically stable, united and economically prosper Pakistan could only guarantee the independence of Kashmir. He urged politicians, media, academicians and civil society to expose the crimes of Indian barbarian regimes.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mihander Pall Singh said if there was a heaven on earth, it's Kashmir but Indian barbarian regime had made it a hell.

He said Kashmir had suffered so much that it's hard to point a day as it's darkest. He paid tribute to the people of Pakistan for giving independence, rights and sense of security to minorities in the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi announced that the GCU would this year establish the Centre for Excellence on Kashmir Issues where eminent researchers would compile data of human rights violations in the valley and deliberate upon the ways, means and foreign policy strategies for independence in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.

Prof Zaidi paid tribute to the members of GCU Kashmir Society which played instrumental role in promoting research on Kashmir issue and organizing debates to highlight the Indian autocracies in the occupied valley.

Writer Prof Iqbal Sindhu, Kashmir Commission of Pakistan Chairman Rai Muhammad Nawaz Khan Kharl, political anyalst Salman Abid and senior journalist Salman Ghani also addressed the seminar.

The GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society also presented national songs on this occasion.