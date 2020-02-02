UrduPoint.com
GCU Holds Panel Discussion On Archaeology, Heritage, Culture

Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

GCU holds panel discussion on archaeology, heritage, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Society of Culture and Heritage (SOCH) of Government College University (GCU) Lahore Sunday organized a panel discussion on "Archaeology, Heritage, and Culture: Theory and Practice".

The panel comprised of Secretary, Office of the Ombudsman, Punjab Ijaz Ahmad, former secretary of Directorate of Archeology, Punjab Malik Maqsood Ahmad, philosopher Mirza Athar Baig and Punjab University Department of Archaeology Chairman Dr. Muhammad Hameed. GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was guest of honour.

The panel discussion started with Mirza Athar Baig who discussed the importance of cultural studies in the universities and the preservation of the archaeological sites.

Malik Maqsood Ahmad gave a presentation on the work of Directorate of Archaeology. He showed a wide range of preservation and renovation projects taken up by the Provincial Department of Archeology.

Ijaz Ahmad, who also served the Directorate of Archaeology as a Secretary, focused the audience's attention towards the positive impact that had followed the preservation efforts.

Later, Dr Hameed touched upon the importance of archaeological heritage and why it was necessary to take care of the sites.

GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi concluded the session by appreciating the work of Directorate of Archaeology.

