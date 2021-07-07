GCU holds Qiraat, Naat contests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hazrat Hassaan Bin Saabit (R.A) Internal Naat and Qiraat Competition was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its Debating Society

A large number of male and female students from different departments of the university participated in the contest.

Main Muhammad Talha Farooqi secured the first position in the Qiraat contest while Muhammad Ihsan and Hafiz Ali Akbar stood second and third respectively .

Ms Zainab won the first position in Naat competition, while Mariaum and Ansar secured the second position.

Ali Luaqman and Muhammad Azam secured the third position.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated the winners of the competition.