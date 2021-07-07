UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Holds Qiraat, Naat Contests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:45 PM

GCU holds Qiraat, Naat contests

The Hazrat Hassaan Bin Saabit (R.A) Internal Naat and Qiraat Competition was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its Debating Society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hazrat Hassaan Bin Saabit (R.A) Internal Naat and Qiraat Competition was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its Debating Society.

A large number of male and female students from different departments of the university participated in the contest.

Main Muhammad Talha Farooqi secured the first position in the Qiraat contest while Muhammad Ihsan and Hafiz Ali Akbar stood second and third respectively .

Ms Zainab won the first position in Naat competition, while Mariaum and Ansar secured the second position.

Ali Luaqman and Muhammad Azam secured the third position.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated the winners of the competition.

Related Topics

Lahore Male GCU From Government

Recent Stories

Ziauddin University organizes dialogue on social m ..

4 minutes ago

GCU student wins gold medal in Wushu Championship

4 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cybe ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against YouTu ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.