GCU Holds Workshop On Academic Research

Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

A workshop on Aligning Academic Research with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was held here at the Government College University Lahore under the auspices of its Sustainable Development Study Centre (SDSC) and Environment Protection Society (EPS).

Faculty members from different academic departments of the GCU took part in the workshop.

In his key note address on "SDGs and their relevance for older persons'", Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi emphasized on the importance of integration of the SDGs in academic research.

He said that all departments in GCU Lahore should streamline their research with the SDGs.

Director SDSC and Advisor EPS, Prof Dr Faiza Sharif, Dr Mujtaba Baqar and Dr Eng. Muhammad Imran facilitated a mapping exercise to explain the participating faculty members on aligning their research with SDGs, which was followed by a question answer session.

Dr Faiza Sharif emphasized that as part of the vice chancellor's vision to make 2021 an exceptional year, the GCU aims to be a "SDGs engaged university" and more such faculty workshops will be carried out in future.

