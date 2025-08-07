GCU Hyderabad Alumni Association Karachi chapter office inaugurates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Karachi Chapter of the Alumni Association of Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad officially inaugurated its first office here in Clifton area. The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman of the Alumni Advisory board and Provincial Ombudsman.

The event was attended by Patron-in-Chief Iqbal Qureshi, Alumni Association President Dr. Ashfaq Qureshi, and Secretary Amin Yousuf. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the occasion.

Special thanks were extended to Iqbal Qureshi for providing the office space free of charge.

Notable attendees included former President Rehman Rajput, Shamim A. Khan, Professor Majid Zafar, Aftab Hussain, Abdul Aleem Lashari, Shariq Ahmed, and Joint Secretary Dr. Shoaib Shaikh, among others.