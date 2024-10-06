Open Menu

GCU Hyderabad Gets 1st Position In Sindhi, English Debate Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Government College University in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission, organized Sindh Inter-University Trilingual Debate other day.

All the universities of Sindh participated in this competition in all three languages.

The first two positions in Sindhi and English were bagged by GCU Hyderabad. Tahira Zulfikar, a student of BBA department and Shah Noor Rajput, a student of English department of the University clinched their positions in Sindhi language and English, respectively.

Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif announced the scholarship while congratulating them.

