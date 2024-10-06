GCU Hyderabad Gets 1st Position In Sindhi, English Debate Contest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Government College University in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission, organized Sindh Inter-University Trilingual Debate other day.
All the universities of Sindh participated in this competition in all three languages.
The first two positions in Sindhi and English were bagged by GCU Hyderabad. Tahira Zulfikar, a student of BBA department and Shah Noor Rajput, a student of English department of the University clinched their positions in Sindhi language and English, respectively.
Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif announced the scholarship while congratulating them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overpopulation: a threat to food security, healthcare, housing services3 minutes ago
-
PTI protests and rallies cause price surge and supply shortages in Hazara division3 minutes ago
-
MHIT's entrance exam for free, advanced IT courses attracts 5000 youth13 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab denounces attack on Senator Sherry Rehman13 minutes ago
-
DG Kan police arrests 502 dacoits, seizes Rs97.5 mln valuables13 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 50 kg Ice23 minutes ago
-
Punjab government intensifies efforts to reduce severity of smog43 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down43 minutes ago
-
Punjab's AI-powered E-challan system to yield promising results in reducing traffic accidents1 hour ago
-
Immunization campaign launched to protect children from 12 diseases2 hours ago
-
Another May 9-like coup of PTI foiled: Azma2 hours ago
-
Politicians slam PTI agitation politics at Islamabad2 hours ago