GCU Hyderabad To Observe Anti--drug Week From Monday
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Anti-Drug Week will be celebrated in Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad to create awareness among young people about the use of drugs.
The campaign would be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor GCU Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif.
A seminar will be held on October 7 at 11 am in Smart Classroom.
On October 8, there will be an art and poster making competition in the education Department. On October 9 at 11 am in Smart Classroom, there will be an essay writing competition among students of all departments. The media campaign will continue from October 10 to 12. Projectors, online materials will be used and brochures distributed. On the last day of the campaign on October 14, student ambassadors will be selected to create awareness about drug eradication and to promote all types of anti-drugs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-MPA Amina Sardar concerned over national security amid political unrest1 minute ago
-
Police arrest wanted criminal1 minute ago
-
PTI introduced ominous tradition of provincial onslaught on federation: Siddiqui11 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Jhang Road11 minutes ago
-
WUS to hold conference on emerging trends in science11 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition organized in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for threatening woman with acid attack11 minutes ago
-
Mirpur University students push for updated career focussed curriculum31 minutes ago
-
'All facilities available at burn units in Punjab'31 minutes ago
-
Federal government imposes ban on PTM31 minutes ago
-
Objective of PTI protest to derail economy, spread anarchy: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
PPP to join JI rally51 minutes ago