GCU Initiates Research Competition On Challenges In COVID-19 World

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

GCU initiates research competition on challenges in COVID-19 world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated a research competition on the theme of "Challenges and Opportunities in the COVID-19 World", and cash prizes would be awarded to the best three theses.

The undergraduate students of eight academic departments would research on the theme from the perspective of their discipline.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said "it is our prime responsibility to produce research that creates an impact beyond academia, and that can change the experiences of our society.

"We cannot afford to churn out research that is irrelevant to our present-day needs," he added.

While explaining the benefits of the initiative for students and society, Prof Zaidi said: "By encouraging our students to write on such themes, we will prepare them for new opportunities of scholarships at the topmost institutions and industries.

"At the same time, we will be producing a body of knowledge which will be used by policymakers, state officials and even general public to understand the impact of the pandemic and take concrete steps to make human life better".

Prof Zaidi explained that students of the Economics Department would research the impact of COVID19 on Pakistan's economy, and literature students would analyse literature produced during the pandemic, while the GCU psychologists would look at the impact of COVID-19 on the mental and physical health of people.

