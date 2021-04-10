UrduPoint.com
GCU Introduces New Student Advisory System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is going to introduce a new student advisory system on the pattern of leading global universities to ensure that informed academic advice is available all the time to every student of the University.

As per the university new system, the University would assign an academic advisor from faculty to each undergraduate and postgraduate student.

"Academic advisors will provide students with advice on academic careers, scholarships, choice of subjects, and strategies to overcome problems related to learning, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

He explained that they were adopting this student-centric approach to improve their learning processes.

"As a first step, our academic advisors will be responsible for an assessment of students' needs and as a response will also facilitate them in organizing workshops and conducting non-credit courses, in case, students require extra attention," Prof. Zaidi said.

"We will also give credit to faculty members for their advising services in annual review reports, promotions and appointments," he concludedThe newly-established GCU VC Secretariat will regularly take feedback fromacademic heads and students on the advisory system.

