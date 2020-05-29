UrduPoint.com
GCU Issues Revised Schedule For MS/MPhil Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

GCU issues revised schedule for MS/MPhil admissions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Government College University (GCU) on Thursday issued a revised schedule for admissions to MS/MPhil programme.

According to a spokesperson, the University's Graduate Assessment Test (GCU-GAT 2020) for MS/MPhil admissions will be held on August 15 & 16 while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has also extended the last date for submissions of forms for GAT till Friday, July 24.

The candidates were directed to courier/post their filled-in GCU-GAT forms along with paid bankchallans to the Registrar, GCU. According to the University's notification, GCU-GAT forms wouldnot be accepted by-hand in wake of COVID-19.

