GCU launches capacity building workshops for staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has launched an innovative capacity-building training programme for its administrative staff to create a more effective working environment in the higher education sector.

The university has engaged its linguists, psychologists and social scientists for training of the staff of Registrar's office, Examinations Branch, Treasurer and library.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that the training programme is designed to encourage and nurture a culture of learning, to motivate the participants to better appreciate the strengths and needs of the individuals of their teams and to train the employees to further improve their skills.

"A blend of theory and discussion, these workshops are offered in small groups for more effective and comfortable participation and a long-term learning to improve work ethics," Prof. Zaidi said. The VC said the main focus of the training was the development of soft-skills and to encourage participants to engage themselves for the overarching benefit of self-improvement and to help their co-workers. "These training workshops will be a permanent feature of our academic Calendar," he added.