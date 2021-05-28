UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Makes Intermediate Teachers' Training Compulsory

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:54 PM

GCU makes intermediate teachers' training compulsory

The Government College University (GCU), Lahore has made at least one month of training compulsory for the newly-inducted faculty for intermediate classes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU), Lahore has made at least one month of training compulsory for the newly-inducted faculty for intermediate classes.

Under the University's new induction policy, faculty would be hired one month prior to the beginning of classes, so that they could pass through the compulsory training programme which would not be limited to andragogy and communication skills and developing understanding about university procedures, course requirements, examination rules and lecture planning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said the new faculty members would also be briefed about emotional intelligence, work ethics, best ways of interacting with students, ideal classroom environment and other related techniques.

"The training will give the teachers the best possible start to their role," he added.

Prof Zaidi also talked about the empowerment of the University's Directorate of Intermediate Studies (DIS), saying that FA/FSc/ICom and graduate studies are altogether different.

"So from now onwards, the DIS would manage the hiring of faculty independently which would help recruit teachers most suitable for intermediate classes," the Vice-Chancellor said.

However, Prof. Zaidi, said that relevant subject experts from the University's academic departments would assist the DIS in the selection process.

The University has also made the DIS responsible for monitoring and evaluation of teachers' performance during the academic year.

Related Topics

Lahore GCU From Government Best

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Says Threats Unacceptable in Reso ..

3 minutes ago

US Indicts Las Vegas Woman for Allegedly Exporting ..

3 minutes ago

UN Continues to Assist Colombia Marking 1 Month of ..

3 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 9574 tons of waste during sanitation we ..

3 minutes ago

Global markets creep ahead on recovery optimism

8 minutes ago

PTI fulfills its election promises: Farrukh Habib

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.