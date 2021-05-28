GCU makes intermediate teachers' training compulsory

The Government College University (GCU), Lahore has made at least one month of training compulsory for the newly-inducted faculty for intermediate classes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU), Lahore has made at least one month of training compulsory for the newly-inducted faculty for intermediate classes.

Under the University's new induction policy, faculty would be hired one month prior to the beginning of classes, so that they could pass through the compulsory training programme which would not be limited to andragogy and communication skills and developing understanding about university procedures, course requirements, examination rules and lecture planning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said the new faculty members would also be briefed about emotional intelligence, work ethics, best ways of interacting with students, ideal classroom environment and other related techniques.

"The training will give the teachers the best possible start to their role," he added.

Prof Zaidi also talked about the empowerment of the University's Directorate of Intermediate Studies (DIS), saying that FA/FSc/ICom and graduate studies are altogether different.

"So from now onwards, the DIS would manage the hiring of faculty independently which would help recruit teachers most suitable for intermediate classes," the Vice-Chancellor said.

However, Prof. Zaidi, said that relevant subject experts from the University's academic departments would assist the DIS in the selection process.

The University has also made the DIS responsible for monitoring and evaluation of teachers' performance during the academic year.