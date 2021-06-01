GCU New Campus phase-I completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has successfully completed phase-I of the construction of its 400 acres New Campus at Kala Shah Kaku at a cost of Rs 997.608 million.

In the first phase, one academic block for 1,200 students, a boys hostel with a capacity of 300 students, administrative block, residential apartments for staff and other facilities including road infrastructure have been constructed besides sewerage and roads.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said academic activities had already started on the university's New Campus; and students from the university's eight departments, including BA/BSc (Hons) Physical education, Botany Zoology, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Psychology and Fine Arts had been attending their classes at the Academic Block of New Campus.

Prof Zaidi said the second phase would include three-floor academic block and a hostel.

The VC said the GCU botanists and engineers were working tirelessly these days for transforming 400 acres of land into a lush-green campus. He hoped that by September 2021, the Faculty of Life Sciences would become operational fully at the New Campus.