GCU Offers Full Scholarship To Huzaifa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 03:20 PM

GCU offers full scholarship to Huzaifa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The Government College University (GCU) has offered a scholarship to the 16-year-old Muhammad Huzaifa who scored 1050 out of 1100 marks in matriculation exam in board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Multan.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Asghar Zaidi said that besides full fee waiver, the University would also bear the hostel expenses of the orphaned boy who worked as a juice seller to support his siblings and mother, said a press release on Saturday.

Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi maintained that the boys like Muhammad Huzaifa were role models for other GCU students and we would support Huzaifa by all possible means.

More Stories From Pakistan

