GCU organises webinar on psychological impacts of COVID-19 on academia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :-:Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the Government Collage University (GCU) on Sunday organized a webinar titled "The Psychological Impacts of COVID-19 on Academia".

Prof Dr Aneeq Ahmed (Head, Department of Psychology, Henderson State University) gave a lecture as the guest speaker.

GCU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presided the occasion.

A huge number of faculty members and students attended the webinar while General Secretary ASAGCU, Dr Ahtisham Ali performed the duties of host.

At the end of lecture, the audience also asked questions from the guest speaker about the psychological impacts of COVID-19.

While concluding the webinar, the GCU VC expressed his gratitude for the worthy guest speaker.

He also congratulated Dr Atif Shahbaz, President ASAGCU, and his teamfor organizing such a useful and relevant activity and thanked the audiencefor their interest and participation.