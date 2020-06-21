UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Organises Webinar On Psychological Impacts Of COVID-19 On Academia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:50 PM

GCU organises webinar on psychological impacts of COVID-19 on academia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :-:Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the Government Collage University (GCU) on Sunday organized a webinar titled "The Psychological Impacts of COVID-19 on Academia".

Prof Dr Aneeq Ahmed (Head, Department of Psychology, Henderson State University) gave a lecture as the guest speaker.

GCU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presided the occasion.

A huge number of faculty members and students attended the webinar while General Secretary ASAGCU, Dr Ahtisham Ali performed the duties of host.

At the end of lecture, the audience also asked questions from the guest speaker about the psychological impacts of COVID-19.

While concluding the webinar, the GCU VC expressed his gratitude for the worthy guest speaker.

He also congratulated Dr Atif Shahbaz, President ASAGCU, and his teamfor organizing such a useful and relevant activity and thanked the audiencefor their interest and participation.

Related Topics

GCU Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

8 minutes ago

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

1 hour ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.