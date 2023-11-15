GCU organized anti-drugs awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Government College University (GCU) organized a seminar titled ‘Anti-Drug Awareness’ to educate the students about drugs abuse, the harmful effects under auspices of Anti drug and tobacco committee, the other day.

Speakers while addressing said that majority of population was based on youth who were facing so many problems including increasing trend of consuming narcotics however collective efforts were needed to eliminate the menace.

Committee convener Dr Makhdoom Roshan Siddiqui, members Dr Sheeba and Dr Adnan Malik also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Roshan Siddiqui said, "Small evil always breeds big evil and drug abuse was also a evil however, it can be controlled through collective efforts.

"

He said that use of narcotics was prohibited all religions including islam and ethics.

He said that anti drug and tobacco committee was working amicably under the leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Tayabba Zareef and also creating awareness in University against consuming drugs.

He said that all Students were ambassadors of University in this awareness campaign who were not only protect themselves from such menace but also educate others for avoiding this practice.

Representatives of students pledged to work collectively for eradication of social evils from University.