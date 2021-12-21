GCU organizes book fair for students, teachers

A book fair offering upto 50 percent discount by 35 publishers received an overwhelming response from students and teachers on the first day of its opening at the Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A book fair offering upto 50 percent discount by 35 publishers received an overwhelming response from students and teachers on the first day of its opening at the Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the three-day Book Fair organized by the University's library at the Abdus Salam Hall where prominent publishers set up their stalls.

GCU Chief Librarian Muhammad Naeem and Controller Examinations Shahzad Ahmad also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to the media, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that they had opened the Book Fair for students of other universities, so that maximum students could benefit from discounts offered by publishers.

He called upon parents and students to promote a culture of gifting books on special occasions to promote reading habits.

He said that they were also e-books services at the GCU e-library, and looking forward to expand them.

Students demanded that such Book Fairs should be held on monthly basis in all educational institutions especially schools and shopping mall.

Zerlish Sohail from University of Health Sciences said that their group had especially come to GCU for purchasing books, as some of them were also preparing for their CSS exams.

She believed books still had a great significance and information technology couldnot replace them.