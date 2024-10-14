GCU organizes seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Government College University (GCU) Anti-Narcotics Society organized a seminar titled “A Quest to Resilience: breaking Chains of Addiction” to raise awareness among students about the harmful effects of drug addiction and encourage positive actions to reduce the growing drug problem in society.

The seminar was attended by Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Choudhary, Regional Director Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, and GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Bashir.

Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Choudhary highlighted the ANF’s efforts, stating, “We seize around six billion Dollars’ worth of drugs annually, but we must also focus on the rehabilitation of those affected by addiction. It is crucial to reintegrate them into society.

” He encouraged the youth to take responsibility for the country’s future, emphasizing that “it is you who will lead this nation, and your future is bright.”

In her address, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Bashir reaffirmed the university’s commitment to its students, stating, “Your future is very important to us, and we are working hard to secure it.” She urged teachers to focus on students’ moral and intellectual development and advised students to engage in healthy activities, noting that “drug addiction destroys generations.”

An awareness walk was also held at the conclusion of the seminar, with active participation from students, faculty, and staff to promote the message of drug prevention.