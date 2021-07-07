GCU organizes seminar on Sufism literature

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjabi Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized a seminar on Sufism in Punjabi literature , here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjabi Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized a seminar on Sufism in Punjabi literature , here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was addressed by eminent Punjabi scholar Dr. Shaista Nuzhat.

In her keynote address, Dr. Nuzhat said that promotion of Sufism was necessarily important for peace and tolerance in the society. She spoke in detail about the importance of having institutions like GCU that focus on Islamic history and Sufi education besides social sciences and natural sciences.

Dr. Nuzhat appreciated the initiative as taken by the First Lady of Pakistan Mrs. Bushra Imran to establish the Al-Shazli Research Centre a Sufism (ARCS) at new campus of GCU.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said the Sufi teachings were key to global peace. He shared the progress made about the establishment of the Sufism center.

Punjabi Department Chairperson Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khawar Bhutta also addressed the seminar.