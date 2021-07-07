UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Organizes Seminar On Sufism Literature

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

GCU organizes seminar on Sufism literature

Punjabi Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized a seminar on Sufism in Punjabi literature , here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjabi Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized a seminar on Sufism in Punjabi literature , here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was addressed by eminent Punjabi scholar Dr. Shaista Nuzhat.

In her keynote address, Dr. Nuzhat said that promotion of Sufism was necessarily important for peace and tolerance in the society. She spoke in detail about the importance of having institutions like GCU that focus on Islamic history and Sufi education besides social sciences and natural sciences.

Dr. Nuzhat appreciated the initiative as taken by the First Lady of Pakistan Mrs. Bushra Imran to establish the Al-Shazli Research Centre a Sufism (ARCS) at new campus of GCU.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said the Sufi teachings were key to global peace. He shared the progress made about the establishment of the Sufism center.

Punjabi Department Chairperson Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khawar Bhutta also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Progress GCU Government

Recent Stories

Burhan Wani , symbol of freedom beyond Kashmir's b ..

4 minutes ago

GCU holds Qiraat, Naat contests

11 minutes ago

Ziauddin University organizes dialogue on social m ..

11 minutes ago

GCU student wins gold medal in Wushu Championship

11 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cybe ..

11 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.