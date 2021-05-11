GCU Press begins publishing research journals

UrduPoint.com
The Government College University (GCU) Press has started publishing academic journals and other university publications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Press has started publishing academic journals and other university publications.

During its first year, the GCU Press has published scholarly journals in the disciplines of English, History, Persian, Punjabi and Psychology. It has also published university's prospectuses and other similar documents.

GCU Press is a not-for-profit organization and the university is now considering diverting a portion of research funds to the Press to commission innovative academic monographs by scholars.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi ,the GCU Vice Chancellor said that establishing a Press was an exceptional measure for GCU but it is the need of the time. "The GCU Press is modelled after Cambridge and Oxford university presses and we will publish works of scholars across the globe," he added.

He said that as a University GCU will publish research that shapes the ideas which can make humans' lives better.

An official associated with the Press informed: "More than 65 percent of our academics have either PhD or postdocs and fellowships from the leading universities. The faculty of languages at GCU provides us with experienced copy editors while the Fine Arts department has excellent graphic designers and photographers as well. The library staff and the Directorate of Information Technology will take care of online publications."Prof Zaidi further said: "Authors require a network of professionals for their publications and a good thing about GCU Press is that we have the requisite academic resources."

