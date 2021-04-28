'GCU producing scholars of global stature'

GC University is producing scholars of global stature under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Kamal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :

This was stated by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Appreciating the performance of the students of the law department in an online oral international Moot Court organized by Nuremberg University, he said that the GC was the only Pakistani university which earned a distinction and was picked for the final round of Nuremberg moot court 2021.

President FCCI was also appreciative of the academic acumen and leadership qualities of Dr. Amir Manj head of the law department who played a spearhead role for the success of the law students.

He said that due to the coronavirus the competition was held online and the students of GC proved their qualities.

He hoped that the students will now physically participate in the final round of Nuremberg Moot Court-2021 and bring laurels for the motherland.