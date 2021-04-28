UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'GCU Producing Scholars Of Global Stature'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:32 PM

'GCU producing scholars of global stature'

GC University is producing scholars of global stature under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Kamal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :GC University is producing scholars of global stature under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Kamal.

This was stated by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Appreciating the performance of the students of the law department in an online oral international Moot Court organized by Nuremberg University, he said that the GC was the only Pakistani university which earned a distinction and was picked for the final round of Nuremberg moot court 2021.

President FCCI was also appreciative of the academic acumen and leadership qualities of Dr. Amir Manj head of the law department who played a spearhead role for the success of the law students.

He said that due to the coronavirus the competition was held online and the students of GC proved their qualities.

He hoped that the students will now physically participate in the final round of Nuremberg Moot Court-2021 and bring laurels for the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Oral Chamber Commerce Industry Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Me ..

28 seconds ago

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

30 seconds ago

Registration opens for crop insurance to cover far ..

31 seconds ago

DC visits Ramazan bazaar, reviews prices

33 seconds ago

Soros-Funded Outlet Taking UK Cabinet to Court Ove ..

34 seconds ago

China Still on Hook for Trade Commitments Made Dur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.