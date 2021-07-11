GCU selection board recommends appointments of 18 lecturers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The 80th selection board of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore has recommended the appointment of 18 lecturers to seven departments, and promotions of 13 faculty and staff members of the university.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meetings of the selection board, which were attended by subject experts, representatives of the syndicate and other permanent members, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The selection board recommended the appointment of lecturers to Chemistry, Microbiology, Botany, Economics, Geography, Computer Science, English Literature and Sociology departments.

The board also interviewed candidates for the post of lecturer in Geography, but did not find any suitable candidate to recommend for appointment.

The selection board also recommended the promotion of seven faculty members on the tenure track system, and promotion cases as deputy registrar, senior librarian, system analyst and deputy controller of examination have also been recommended.

The recommendations of the selection board would be placed before the University's Syndicate for approval.

VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said from advertisement to scrutiny and written tests to interviews, 100 per cent merit and transparency was being ensured in all appointments.