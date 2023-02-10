GCU stages play on harsh reality of life in Indian Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Society of the Government College University Lahore held a seminar titled "Kashmir and Indian Colonial Strategy", where they staged a special theater play to depict the harsh reality of life in Kashmir under Indian rule and to gain the support of the international community and Pakistan for the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar, which was also addressed by guest speaker Dr. Syed Mujjahid Gilani, the grandson of Syed Ali Geelani, and eminent actor Azra Aftab.

Dr. Syed Mujjahid Gilani spoke about the illegal economic policies implemented by India in Kashmir and the impact they have had on the local population.

He endorsed the event's theme by saying, "India is an occupier in Kashmir, and any actions taken by an occupier will be considered imposed on the people." Actor Azra Aftab said that more such dramas should be produced to depict the harsh reality of life in Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi condemned the holding of the G20 Summit in Kashmir and appreciated the work of the Kashmir Society in raising awareness about the plight of Kashmiris.

Earlier, the President of the GCU Kashmir Society, Ch. Keehan Ijaz, opened the event with a presentation that briefed the attendees about the role of students in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue.