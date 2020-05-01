UrduPoint.com
GCU Starts Online 'Dars-e-Quran' Classes For Students

LAHORE, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore Friday started online 'Dars-e-Quran' classes for the students during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate them in the wake of lockdown due to COVID-19.

The 'Dars-e-Quran' is in line with the instructions by the Chancellor/Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who had asked all public and private universities to conduct Quran lectures to the students to make students understand the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Prof. Hafiz Muhammad Azmat on Friday delivered the first lecture on Taqwa (piety) through Facebook LIVE and University's YouTube channel. He laid great stress on developing a system of character-building of youth in educational institutions through Dars-e-Quran.

He lauded the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Asghar Zaidi for reviving this decades-old tradition of Dars-e-Quran at GCU after a break of many years. He said that Prof. Zaidi regularly organized weekly sessions of Dars-e-Quran on the University campus before lockdown and now this tradition would continue ONLINE upon his request.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that the Chancellor, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had rightly proposed the initiation of Quran education at the university level with equal emphasis on its translation and exegesis.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, Government College University Lahore has a long-standing tradition of Dars-e-Quran in which the students' weekly participation is mandatory. Besides this, the Majlis-e-Uloom-e-Islamia regularly arranges seminars, lectures on the Islamic themes derived from the Quran and Sunnah," he added.

