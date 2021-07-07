UrduPoint.com
GCU Student Wins Gold Medal In Wushu Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:45 PM

GCU student wins gold medal in Wushu Championship

A student of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Aiman Butt has secured the gold medal at the All Pakistan Intervarsity Wushu Championship organized by SBK Women's University Balochistan, Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A student of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Aiman Butt has secured the gold medal at the All Pakistan Intervarsity Wushu Championship organized by SBK Women's University Balochistan, Quetta.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Asghar Zaidi congratulated Aiman Butt on her achievement, saying that sport was one of the great drivers of gender equality as it teaches female students teamwork, self-reliance and confidence.

He pledged to provide maximum facilities to female players.

GCU Director sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and the father of Aiman Butt was also present.

