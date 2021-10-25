UrduPoint.com

GCU Students Highlights Social Issues Through Artwork

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:59 PM

Government College University (GCU) students on Monday put on display their annual thesis highlighting different social issues including self-awareness, water shortage, importance of consent and environment pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Government College University (GCU) students on Monday put on display their annual thesis highlighting different social issues including self-awareness, water shortage, importance of consent and environment pollution.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi was chief guest at the thesis display.

As many as 19 final-year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects comprising complete awareness and promotional material, including posters, documentaries, pamphlets and social media pages for raising awareness about social issues.

The vice chancellor appreciated the art work of students, saying that they had adopted acomprehensive approach for the awareness and designed targeted campaigns on social issues.

