UrduPoint.com

GCU Syndicate Approves New Initiatives And Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

GCU syndicate approves new initiatives and reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The 64th meeting of the Syndicate of Government College University (GCU) Lahore was held here at the University's Postgraduate Block, which approved new degree programmes including LLB (Hons), BFA (Painting), BS (Management Studies), MPhil (Disaster Management) and PhD (Geography).

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting which was attended by around 15 members.

Members of Punjab Assembly Shawana Bashir and Khurram Ijaz Chatta, Home Economics University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Kanwal Ameen, Lahore board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib, Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (IIB) Director Dr Nouman Aftab and faculty deans were present at the meeting.

Eminent civil rights activist Hina Jilani and noted academician Prof. Sajida Haider Vandal attended the meeting online.

The participants confirmed the minutes of previous meetings and highlighted the need for more frequent syndicate meetings. They also approved the University's annual budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 and appreciated that the GCU budget of the previous academic year was in surplus. Further, recommendations of the 29th meeting of the GCU Finance and Planning Committee were endorsed by the syndicate members after a detailed discussion.

The meeting also consented to the recommendations of the 24th and 25th meetings of the GCU Academic Council, which included the establishment of new institutes, departments and a centre, besides the new academic programmes.

The syndicate members appreciated the steps taken for bringing evening programmes at par with the morning programmes and approved new admissions criteria and zero semester policy.

The syndicate members also approved the recommendations of the various selection boards of faculty and administrative positions after due deliberations. They also approved new criteria for hiring the senior faculty.

Concluding the meeting, the syndicate members appreciated the reforms and initiatives taken by the University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi expressed gratitude to the syndicate members for their valuable input and interest in academic and administrative matters. The members showed confidence and assured the Vice-Chancellor of their full cooperation in bringing about new initiatives and reforms.

Related Topics

Lahore Budget GCU Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

50 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.