GCU Teacher Wins HEC Best Researcher Award

Thu 08th August 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Dr Khalid Sanjrani, the chairperson of urdu Department of Government College University Lahore, has been bestowed with the Best Researcher Award by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

Dr Sanjrani won the Best Researcher Award in the category of Arts, Humanities and Languages for his research paper on the topic related to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Heidelberg University, Germany.

Dr Sanjrani received his award certificate and cash prize from HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri at a ceremony in Islamabad.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Hassan Amir Shah congratulated Dr Sanjrani on his selection for the award, saying the monetary benefits and national recognition for best researchers also encourage others to enhance their efforts in the fields of teaching and research.

More Stories From Pakistan

