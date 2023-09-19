GCU teachers discuss measures to discourage students from misusing social media

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of teachers of Government College University (GCU), Hyderabad on Tuesday discussed the ways and means to discourage misuse of social media by the students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of teachers of Government College University (GCU), Hyderabad on Tuesday discussed the ways and means to discourage misuse of social media by the students.

The meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Tayabba Zareef noted that the misuse of social media platforms for harassment and other offensive activities was growing.

The VC said that conscious people should discourage and sensitize others to desist from misuse of social media.

"The onus of a teacher isn't just to give lectures in the classrooms for a few hours. Rather, they are also responsible for character building of their students," she underlined.

Zareef asked the teachers to sensitize their students to become helpful members of society.