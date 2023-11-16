GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The management of Government College University (GCU) on Thursday decided to conduct a pre-entry test for admission in two phases on November 25 and November 26, 2023.

The meeting was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tayaba Zarif.

The meeting was informed that aspirant candidates had submitted admission forms in more than the specified number therefore date for registration was extended and keeping in view the number of candidates pre-entry test would be conducted in two phases on November 25 (Saturday) and November 26 (Sunday).

Entry test slips will be uploaded on the website on 20th November mentioning the date, day, and other necessary information.