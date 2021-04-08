UrduPoint.com
GCU To Establish Grand Library In New Campus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:41 PM

GCU to establish grand library in new campus

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has planned to establish one of Pakistan's largest libraries spread over 12.5 acres in its new campus located at Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has planned to establish one of Pakistan's largest libraries spread over 12.5 acres in its new campus located at Kala Shah Kaku.

The proposed state-of-the-art Library Complex will have capacity of more than 12,000 readers in its five blocks.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi confirmed they have completed the initial working on the PC-1 of the project with the input from the university's library staff and Directorate of Planning and Development.

Modelled after the libraries in Cambridge UK and Singapore, Prof. Zaidi said, the proposed library complex would have five large blocks with reading halls, individual study spaces, mini cinema, conference halls and archives.

"The computer and printing room will cater to 500 users at a time, while the library complex will also have museum, art gallery and cafeterias," he added.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the GCU Library Complex would strive for a minimal carbon footprint through the inclusion of green spaces, solar panels and a green roof, as well as through other design features which maximise the efficiency.

The Vice Chancellor said that the GCU new campus after its completion would have a capacity for more than 30,000 students and this library would be a centre point for the reading, research and other academic activities of students. He also referred to developing a beautiful large Oval Ground at the New Campus with the support of gardeners and staff from Engineering Cell.

