GCU to establish multidisciplinary Institute of Chemical Sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Government College University Lahore is going to establish a modern Institute of Chemical Sciences which will initially offer Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) and BSc Chemical Engineering.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said on Sunday that the Institute, approved by the University's Syndicate and Academic Council, would comprise three departments which include: Chemistry, Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering.

"This modern institute will help meet the growing needs of research and quality human resource in different fields including medicines, affordable energy production and storage technologies, environmental challenges, food security, and supply of clean water," he said.

The VC believed that modern research had grown complex and multidisciplinary and it was not possible for a single department to possess all the knowledge and techniques required, so this Institute for the first time in Pakistan would provide opportunity to the faculty and graduates of Chemistry, Pharmacy, and Chemical Engineering under the umbrella of one institute.

He said Pharm.D programme was designed to provide a strong foundation in the bio-medical, socio-behavioral, administrative, clinical, and pharmaceutical sciences. "This will ensure that our graduates possess the necessary skill set and knowledge to play an significant role in the evolving health care system of Pakistan and abroad", Prof Zaidi added.

He further said the degree of BSc Chemical Engineering was planned to address the complex problems of the chemical and allied industries, that would improve the quality of life in the country. "Our chemical engineerswill work in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, design and construction, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, food processing, and environmental health and safety industries," he added.