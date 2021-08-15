UrduPoint.com

GCU To Establish Multidisciplinary Institute Of Chemical Sciences

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

GCU to establish multidisciplinary Institute of Chemical Sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Government College University Lahore is going to establish a modern Institute of Chemical Sciences which will initially offer Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) and BSc Chemical Engineering.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said on Sunday that the Institute, approved by the University's Syndicate and Academic Council, would comprise three departments which include: Chemistry, Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering.

"This modern institute will help meet the growing needs of research and quality human resource in different fields including medicines, affordable energy production and storage technologies, environmental challenges, food security, and supply of clean water," he said.

The VC believed that modern research had grown complex and multidisciplinary and it was not possible for a single department to possess all the knowledge and techniques required, so this Institute for the first time in Pakistan would provide opportunity to the faculty and graduates of Chemistry, Pharmacy, and Chemical Engineering under the umbrella of one institute.

He said Pharm.D programme was designed to provide a strong foundation in the bio-medical, socio-behavioral, administrative, clinical, and pharmaceutical sciences. "This will ensure that our graduates possess the necessary skill set and knowledge to play an significant role in the evolving health care system of Pakistan and abroad", Prof Zaidi added.

He further said the degree of BSc Chemical Engineering was planned to address the complex problems of the chemical and allied industries, that would improve the quality of life in the country. "Our chemical engineerswill work in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, design and construction, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, food processing, and environmental health and safety industries," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Doctor GCU Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

1 hour ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.