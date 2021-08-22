UrduPoint.com

GCU To Hold Entrance Tests From 28th

Sun 22nd August 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced the schedule for entrance tests for undergraduate admissions in 27 disciplines, clarifying that it would not be able to adopt the Higher education Commission's Undergraduate Studies Aptitude Test (USAT) for admissions this year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU's entrance tests for undergraduate admissions would take place in small groups from August 28 to September 1, 2021, to ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for prevention from COVID19. He said specific date for the test of each department would be posted on the university's website.

Prof Zaidi said the entrance test was exempted for the students securing admissions on the reserved seats of sports and co-curricular activities, and also for the students securing admissions on reserved seats for the disabled.

He said the interviews of the entrance test qualifiers would be held from Sept 13 to 15, 2021.

The GCU Societies board also announced the schedule of trials for undergraduate admissions based on co-curricular activities. The three-day trials would commence from August 24, 2021.

The VC said the last date to apply for undergraduate admission would remain August 23, and no further extension would be granted. He said that for the first time, the GCU admission process has been completely digitalised as printing and submission of hard copies of admissions forms and academic documents are not required. He said all admission forms are accepted online through www.gcuonline.pk.

