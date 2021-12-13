GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is deliberating upon imposing a ban on use of plastic products on campus, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'Smog Agaahi' held on Monday at the GCU under the auspices of Khorana Society of Biotechnology and Microbiology.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said a culture of using electric cycles and motorbikes needs to be promoted, especially among youth to reduce pollution. He advised the students to wear masks.

Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi, Director Communicable Diseases and Prevention Control Program, highlighted causes of environmental pollution in Pakistan including excessive traffic, industries and household waste.

Dr. Nauman Aftab, Chairman Institute Industrial Biotechnology,talked about how the stakeholders have been collaborating with the Environmental Protection Departments to generate possible solution for smog control.

Dr. Tariq Masood, from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), explained how thermal anomaly and traffic jams have contributed in the enhanced onset of the calamity.

Tahira Mariam, Director Health and Educational Authority Lahore, briefed how humans, on an individual level, can contribute to decreasing smog and how personal protection could be done.

The In-charge of Health and Well-being Centre GCU, Dr. Shamim Ahmad along with Dr. Kiran Hameed (PSHCD) also addressed the seminar which was followed by an awareness walk.

Pakistan Lahore

