GCU To Offer BS In Turkish Language, Literature

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Academic Council and Syndicate have approved a 4-year BS program in Turkish Language and Literature from Fall 2023.

Talking to media on Monday, Vice Chancellor of GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi laid emphasis on the research and understanding of Turkish culture, saying that it has played a significant role in the lives of Muslims in the South Asia.

In addition to the curriculum, Prof. Zaidi said, GCU is also planning to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish universities for an exchange program. This initiative will allow students in the BS program to visit Turkey and learn Turkish language at Turkish universities. Furthermore, GCU will host faculty and students from Turkey, and professors from Turkish universities will be invited for talks, seminars, and conferences at the department, he added.

The Vice Chancellor also emphasized GCU's strong tradition of teaching languages and literature, with premier Departments of English, urdu, Arabic, Persian, and Punjabi. To further strengthen its academic offerings, the university is planning to initiate degree programs in other regional and global languages.

"This BS program in Turkish Language and Literature will be a significant step towards strengthening the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey," Prof. Zaidi concluded.

Recently, the Department of Translation Studies was also established at GCU.

