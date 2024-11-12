Open Menu

GCU To Organize Blood Donation Camp On NoV 13

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM

GCU to organize Blood Donation camp on NoV 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Fatmid Foundation will organize a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on 13th November (Wednesday) at 10.30 am.

According to the Spokesman of the University Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, the Worthy Vice Chancellor will grace the occasion as a chief guest which which will be held in Multipurpose Hall.

Related Topics

Hyderabad November Government Blood

Recent Stories

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

16 minutes ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

17 minutes ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

17 minutes ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

17 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

50 minutes ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

1 hour ago
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop ..

Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..

1 hour ago
 Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's I ..

Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day

1 hour ago
 PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound ca ..

PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana

1 hour ago
 Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media ..

Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..

1 hour ago
 LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for under ..

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan