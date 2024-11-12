GCU to organize Blood Donation camp on NoV 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Fatmid Foundation will organize a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on 13th November (Wednesday) at 10.30 am.

According to the Spokesman of the University Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, the Worthy Vice Chancellor will grace the occasion as a chief guest which which will be held in Multipurpose Hall.