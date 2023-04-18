GCU to remain closed for five days on Eid-ul-Fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed for five days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, GC University would remain closed with effect from April 21 to 25 (Friday to Tuesday) on account of Eid.

Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto informed that during the Eid holidays, only essential staff would perform their duties as usual on a rotation basis.