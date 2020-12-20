GCU to set up Kashmir Center of Excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore will establish Kashmir Centre of Excellence to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue to the younger generation and the world.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi during a meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan at Jammu and Kashmir House, Islamabad, on Sunday.

Prof Zaidi said that the Kashmir Centre of Excellence would help create opportunities for students and faculty members to fully understand various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute and also produce academic discourses on this issue.

The vice chancellor also apprised the president that the GCU has a very vibrant and active 'Student Societies' which have earned praise from all over Pakistan. He added that various societies like the debating, culture, arts and performance societies would work in tandem with the Kashmir society to produce plays, songs and also hold debating competitions on Kashmir.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan said: " Our future generation studying in higher education institutions should be trained in new technologies and prepared to face the challenges of the evolving job market.

Only then will our youth be able to take Pakistan on the path to success and prosperity.

President Masood Khan appreciated the initiatives of the GCU management in highlighting the Kashmir issue. He said being one of the oldest institutions in the subcontinent, their efforts would act as a huge catalyst in raising the Kashmir issue both in Pakistan and the world.

The president said the GCU could be instrumental in organizing national and international conferences on the Kashmir dispute. He also emphasized the need to start student and faculty exchange programmes among the GCU and five public sector universities of the AJK. He also invited Dr Zaidi to visit Muzaffarabad.

VC GCU Prof Dr Asghar invited the president AJK to address students and faculty at the GCU on Kashmir to share critical information on the nature of the dispute and the on-going human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).