GCU Two Professors Make It To Top Scientists List

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

GCU two professors make it to top scientists list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Two senior faculty members of Government College University (GCU) Lahore made it to the list of the top two per cent scientists in the world as compiled by the Stanford University, USA.

GCU Mathematics Department Chairperson Prof. Dr. Mujahid Abbass and Prof Rafi Chaudhry Dr Muhammad Zakaullah made to the list that covers more than 170 scientific sub-specialties and 22 major specialties in different areas of sciences, according to the varsity spokesman here Tuesday.

He added that inclusion was based on several factors: the most important is the power of international scientific publications, the number of scientific citations and the participation in the review and editing of scientific research.

Meanwhile, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated Prof. Abbass and Prof. Zakaullah saying that faculty and students' achievements brought laurels to their institutions. He called upon all faculty members to improve the quality of their research, adding that research should have demonstrable impact in the form of societal value.

