GCU, UET Join Hands For Research Collaboration

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

GCU, UET join hands for research collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Government College University Lahore (GCU) and University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) joined hands for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar signed an accord here at UET campus on Saturday.

Both the universities agreed to develop partnership for exchanging teaching and research staff, student exchange, joint research projects, providing each other access to laboratories and facilities, sharing of academic data and publications and holding joint conferences, workshops and seminars.

Talking about importance of research collaborations, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that modern research was increasingly complex. "No single individual or institution possesses all the knowledge, equipment, and techniques required," he added.

He also talked about the rich history and traditions of GCU and its strong students' society system which helped in character building as well as personality development of students.

