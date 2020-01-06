UrduPoint.com
GCU VC Calls On DG NAB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Monday met National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem to discuss collaboration between the two institutes in promoting transparency in GCU at NAB office.

According to GC spokesperson, the VC informed the NAB about the newly-formed audit committee for inquiry into the report regarding foreign faculty hiring programme at the University's Abdus Salam school of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS).

"The audit committee included among others two deans, treasurer, additional registrar and resident auditor," Prof Zaidi said.

Director General Shahzad Saleem appreciated the actions and assured the Vice Chancellor for their cooperation in all internal enquiries by the university.

The NAB Director General presented a souvenir to the Vice Chancellor, while Prof. Zaidi also presented a shield to Shahzad Saleem.

GCU Faculty Deans Prof Dr Sultan Shah and Prof Dr Ahmed Adnan, Treasurer Abid Shahzad and Additional Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali and a senior director of NAB were also present.

