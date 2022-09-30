GCU VC meets Chief Minister Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dr Asghar Zaidi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of higher education in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dr Asghar Zaidi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of higher education in the province.

The CM directed to devise a composite plan to develop the higher education sector according to modern needs, adding that education facilities would be further increased for the GCU students.

The GCU Lahore is a distinguished institution and its problems would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.