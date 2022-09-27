GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has reacted to criticism on him over an event in which PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the students.

The VC said that the event was organized by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) with approval of Higher education department. He said Imran Khan addressed to the students but they did not have control over his words. He also said that the university forum was also available for other political leaders as well, pointing out that many political leaders in the past addressed the students.

The VC said that being in the territory of the Punjab, they were also bound to accept the directions of the Punjab government.

He stated that the practice of inviting political leaders whether they were in the government or in the opposition was done in all universities across the world. The students also learn different political views and opinions from different political leaders, he added.

The reaction came after the GCU and it's VC came under fire for hosting Imran Khan as the chief guest at an event titled "Taleem and Hunar sath sath,".

Imran Khan in his address to the students used the same fiery language he often uses in his political gatherings everywhere.