GCU VC stresses enhancing egg, chicken production to overcome stunted growth issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan could not only overcome the issue of stunted growth among children but also pave the way for export of eggs and chicken by enhancing its production through the latest scientific and technological interventions.

This was stressed by Professor Dr Shahid Kamal, vice chancellor, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), here on Friday.

Addressing the 'World Egg Day' function, jointly organised by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Poultry Association and the GCUF here, he stressed the need to bridge the widening gap between the industry and academia. He said that he had floated an innovative idea of establishing science parks in universities and research institutes so that trade and industry could benefit from the latest inventions. Commenting on the poultry sector, he said that it had been facing ups and down which was detrimental to its future planning and development. He said "we must stabilise this sector so that investors could plan for future growth with complete peace of mind". He said that the price of poultry feed plays a major role in the overall price of eggs and chicken meat. "The experts could bring it down by suggesting cheaper ingredients without affecting its nutritional value," he said and added that "we must promote a variety of egg related dishes to avoid monotony in our menu".

He also explained in detail various measures to improve the quality of the alma mater and said that due to dedication and commitment of its faculty and students, the GCUF had been ranked first in the province of Punjab and second in the country. He said "we have inked MoUs (memorandums of understanding) with nine to ten industrial organisations, while representation has also been offered to the industry in the university board so that they could change syllabus of relevant courses.

He said that charity donated by industrialists is exempted from tax. "Similarly, the donations doled out to universities for R&D (research and development) purposes might also be exempted from tax," he suggested and said that it would help universities fund and launch maximum research projects for improvement in the industrial sector.

He said that under the current laws, the universities are prohibited from commercialising their research. He said that if the permission was accorded, universities could play a more productive role by introducing new technologies and thus imports would be discouraged.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq termed eggs as a whole "world" in which life is concealed. He said that when he was studying MBBS, it was a common notion that yolk was detrimental to human health. He said that the concept had now totally been changed and experts now suggest that egg intake is best for human health. He said that the objective of observing the Egg Day was to openly confess and promote the importance of eggs which provide safe energy to the human body. He said "it is beneficial to from eye to bone and we must come out of the negative propaganda unleashed by quacks". He appreciated the efforts of Senior Vice President Doctor Sajjad Arshad to create much needed awareness among masses about the efficacy of eggs.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president FPCCI and FCCI said "we must take all organic products in our diet but should maintain balance to avoid any ill effects". He thanked Dr Shahid Kamal for attending the event and said "we must make serious efforts to promote industry-academia linkages".

FCCI SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad said that 44 per cent of children in Pakistan face stunted growth due to shortage of protein in the food chain. He said "we must promote the poultry industry as it is a source of cheap protein in Pakistan". He said "we have to import soybean which is used in poultry feed". He said that Ayub Agriculture Research Institute had developed a new variety of soybean which was suitable for cultivation in Pakistan. He said that its extensive cultivation could make Pakistan self-sufficient in soybean.

Dr Kashif Saleemi, Madam Mehar-un-Nisa and Dr Habib Aslam Gaba contradicted different misconceptions prevalent in society about consumption of eggs and said that its use was imperative to build a healthy generation.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq and Mian Muhammad Idrees presented shields to Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Kamal and other guest speakers. Cash prizes were also given to the best stall organizers.