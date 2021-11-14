UrduPoint.com

GCU VC, Students Participated In 5-km Marathon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

GCU VC, students participated in 5-km marathon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Students from different universities on Sunday participated in the five-kilometre marathon that began from the Governor's House, while faculty members stood under the Clock Tower of Government College University (GCU) to cheer those who crossed the finish line.

The marathon marked the beginning of the week-long activities for the student societies, hosted by the GCU, in collaboration with the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Lahore-City of Literature through commissioner Lahore, Superior University and non-government organisations (NGOs) Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for education and Awareness.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who also participated in the marathon and was among those who finished the cross line, said that this was his first time running such a long distance, and that the great atmosphere and support of his students were what kept him going. He said that last stretch was the hardest, but was an amazing experience and amazing fanfare.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the marathon with a gunshot, saying that this was an amazing sporting activity for the youth who had come from different universities across Pakistan.

He wished all the participants in the race to finish strong. He said the GCU vice chancellor was a role model as he always lead his students not only in academics but also in sports.

Muhammad Akhtar from the University of Central Punjab won the marathon finishing the crossline first. The first 10 winners of the race were awarded cash prizes. The winners included Aftab Haram, Kaleem Akhtar, Ali Hadi, Osama Hassan and Sufiyan.

The marathon was followed by a grand march past of student societies at the GCU's Oval Ground.

Besides debates contest, theatrical festival, essay and poetry writing competitions, painting exhibitions and music concert, the week-long events included discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions.

The sports activities at the summit included grand march-past, cricket, hockey squash, tennis and basketball matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Tennis Squash Lahore Governor Sports Music Education Punjab Student Marathon Lead Superior March GCU Sunday All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike ..

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

33 minutes ago
 EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

1 hour ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

2 hours ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.